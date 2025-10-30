Saturday's Game Time Changed to 6pm

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

In response to a potential conflict with Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night the Owen Sound Attack have made the decision to change the game time for Saturdays matchup against the Sudbury Wolves to 6pm with Gates opening at 5pm. This change is not a conditional change, the new game time will be in place whether there ends up being a Game 7 for the Toronto Blue Jays or not.

Should Game 7 be required the Attack will put the Blue Jays game on the video board and host a watch party for the remainder of the baseball game, with the Attack concessions and bars remaining open to fans.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box office, or over the phone at 519-371-7452.







