Nikita Klepov Scores 10th of the Season in 5-1 Loss to Firebirds

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell at home Thursday night after the Firebirds scored three goals in the second period to secure a 4-0 lead in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Mason Vaccari stopped 29 of 20 shots for Flint in the 5-1 victory, and Nikita Klepov scored his 10th of the season for the Spirit on the power play.

The Firebirds opened the scoring 2:32 into the first when Josh Bonnyman intercepted a pass and scored his first OHL goal. Bonnyman picked up the puck at the top of the left circle in the offensive zone and fired one past Stepan Shurygin high glove side to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead.

Jimmy Lombardi extended his goal streak to four games after he scored his fifth of the season short-handed on a breakaway at 4:40. Lombardi scored his first career goal against Saginaw unassisted, and the Firebirds took a 2-0 lead early in the first.

After 1: SAG 0 - 2 FLNT (Total Shots: 10 - 8)

Brady Smith scored Flint's third straight goal unassisted after he tapped in a loose puck that slid out in front from behind the net 2:44 into the second.

Nikita Klepov responded for Saginaw on the power play after he fired in a one-timer from the right circle to cut the lead to two. Levi Harper set up the one timer for the primary assist, and Egor Barabanov picked up the secondary to make it a 3-1 hockey game 4:02 into the second.

Seconds later, Christopher Thibodeau scored on a penalty shot, and the Firebirds took back the three-goal lead at 4:25.

After 2: SAG 1 - 4 FLNT (2nd period shots: 9 - 11 Total shots: 19 - 19)

11:39 into the third, Alex Kostov scored the Firebirds' fifth goal to give the Firebirds a 5-1 lead. Kostov's snap shot beat Shurygin's glove side for his seventh of the season, and the Firebirds took home their fourth straight win against the Spirit 5-1.

Final: SAG 1 - 5 FLNT (3rd period shots 11 - 5, Total shots 30 - 24)

Powerplays: SAG 1/3 FLNT 0/1

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (19 saves, 24 shots) FLNT(29 saves, 30 shots)

The Saginaw Spirit play next on Saturday, November 1st, against the Windsor Spitfires at the Dow Event Center.

