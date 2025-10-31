Trevino and Coombs Score First OHL Goals as Otters Down Storm

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would return to home ice for the first time in nearly two weeks as they would welcome in the Guelph Storm for the first of three visits. Erie would look to bounce back following two-straight losses to end the last road trip, while the Storm would look to build off of a strong start to the season with one of their superstars back in the lineup.

The game would commence with each team looking to gain a foothold. Nearly halfway through the opening frame the Storm would have the puck in the net with Wil McFadden beating the Otters netminder but the goal would be ruled out for offside. Just moments later, Guelph would find their opener as Ethan Miedema (4) would strike to give the Storm the lead 1-0. The Otters would not go away quietly as they would look for an equalizer but would be held down as the Storm would take a 1-0 lead into period two.

The middle frame would begin with the Otters hoping to find the game's tying goal and the Storm looking to retain their lead. Erie would get that game tying goal just 35 seconds into the frame with Dylan Edwards (5) striking to make it 1-1. It would be a back-and-forth battle for the rest of the frame with Guelph peppering Otters netminder Noah Erliden. The Storm would respond minutes later with Ethan Miedema ([2], 5) adding to his tally for the night, making it 2-1 Storm. Just over halfway through the period, the Otters would strike again and get the game back to even as Tristen Trevino (1) would score his first OHL goal to tie the game 2-2. Erie would not be done offensively in the period as Mclean Agrette (5) would bat one out of the air past goaltender Zachary Jovanovski to give the Otters a 3-2 lead, their first of the night, the advantage they would take with them into period three.

The third and final frame would see the Storm pushing all period looking to knot the game back up. Erliden would be the star of the show for the Otters as his efforts would help to keep the Otters in the lead. Erie would hang on for the majority of the period as Erliden would stand tall. With just over a minute on the clock separating the Otters from victory, Ritter Coombs (ENG, 1) would score his first OHL goal to make it 4-2 Otters. With just 25 seconds left, the Storm would not be done as Rylan Singh (2) would give the Storm a lifeline and make the score 4-3. The Otters would hold on for the remainder of the contest, as they would defeat the Storm 4-3. Erliden making 41 saves as the Storm would out-shoot the Otters 44-26.

The Otters will hit the road for a pair of games this weekend beginning Saturday in Barrie and concluding Sunday in Owen Sound. Erie will return home next Friday, Nov 7 for 3-2-1 Friday as they welcome the Ottawa 67's for the first and only time this season. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.