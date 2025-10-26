Courville Earns First OHL Shutout as Otters Drop Road Trip Finale

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint, Michigan -- The Otters were back in action Saturday as they would conclude their road trip with their first of two trips to the Dort Financial Center in Flint to battle the Firebirds. Looking to end the trip on a high note, the Otters would hope to head home with two points in the bag before resuming action at home on Thursday.

The game would get underway with the Firebirds on the front foot. Flint would create plenty of scoring opportunities but would be denied by Otters netminder Charlie Burns. The Otters would find themselves on the penalty kill once in the frame as the man-disadvantage unit was able to kill it off. Erie would draw a penalty with 0.6 seconds left in the period with a nearly full power play carrying over into the second period for Erie as they would search for the game's first goal. The first would end knotted at 0-0 with shots on goal favoring the Flint Firebirds 16-3.

Flint would start the frame on the front foot looking to take the lead after killing off the Otters initial power play. Moments later, the Firebirds would find themselves on the man-advantage and make it count as Alex Kostov (PPG, 5) would strike to make it 1-0 Flint. Just minutes later, the Firebirds would add to their lead with Chris Thibodeau (3) striking to make it 2-0 Flint. Just 24 seconds later, the Firebirds would add on with Darian Anderson (3) triple the advantage, making it 3-0 Flint. As the period would roll on the home side would continue to pile on the pressure as Jimmy Lombardi (2) would find the back of the net to make it 4-0 Flint. Late in the period, on the power play, Chase Hull (PPG, 4) would make it 5-0 Firebirds, where the score would sit after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal would favor Flint 29-10.

The third period would commence with Erie hoping to turn the contest around and get back into proceedings. The Firebirds would continue to apply pressure but Erie would hold strong looking to get back in it. Both teams would trade chances but it would be Firebirds goaltender Mason Courville standing tall as he would make all 19 saves he was asked to make an earn his first career OHL shutout as the Firebirds would down the Otters by a final score of 5-0. Final shots on goal total would see Flint best Erie 34-19.

