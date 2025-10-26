Firebirds Blank Otters, 5-0

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Courville

FLINT - The Firebirds erupted for five goals in the second period and cruised to a 5-0 shutout win over the Erie Otters on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Five Firebirds recorded multi-point games and Mason Courville made 19 saves for his first OHL shutout.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Halfway through the second period, Jimmy Lombardi carried the puck into the attacking zone, dropped it off to Darian Anderson who completed a tic-tac-toe pass to Alex Kostov. Kostov's shot went five-hole on Erie's Charlie Burns to give the Birds a 1-0 lead.

Flint then added to that lead as Chris Thibodeau got a pass from Kostov and let loose a one-time snap shot to extend the lead to 2-0.

Less than 30 seconds later, the Birds continued to pile on, this time with a goal from Anderson. He received a pass from Nathan Aspinall from behind the net and snuck a shot short side and through Burns' blocker to make the score 3-0.

Aspinall then set up another goal as he carried the puck down the left wing and found a trailing Jimmy Lombardi in the slot. Lombardi fired a shot through Burns and the Flint lead was four.

Nearing the end of the second, with the Birds on the powerplay, Chase Hull collected a pass from Josh Colosimo. He lined up a shot and sent the puck top-shelf and past Burns and the score was 5-0.

Courville was solid throughout, stopping all 19 shots that he faced. He turned away the final nine shots that Erie sent his way in the third to secure his first OHL shutout.

The Firebirds improved to 6-4-1-0 in the win while Erie dropped to 4-10-1-0.

POST GAME NOTES:

Mason Courville's shutout came in his third career OHL start. He turns 16-years-old on Monday...Darian Anderson led all Firebirds with a goal and two assists...five goals in the second period represented the most the Birds have scored in a single period this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at home Sunday afternoon to take on the Owen Sound Attack. Puck drop at Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.

