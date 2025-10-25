Fronts Look to Get Back in the Win Column Saturday against the IceDogs

October 25, 2025

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's the second leg of a back-to-back for the Kingston Frontenacs, as they head to the Meridian Centre for the first time this season to take on the IceDogs. The game, which was originally set for 7:00 p.m., was moved to 6:00 p.m. earlier this week to accommodate Game Two of the World Series in Toronto.

The Frontenacs are looking to get back into the win column after dropping game one of the two-game weekend in Guelph on Friday night. The Frontenacs started well, jumping out to a 2-0 lead before the Storm surged, eventually beating the Fronts by a score of 6-3. Kingston will have to be sharp as Niagara enters Saturday night with a 7-4-0-1 record, winning their last two contests.

The Frontenacs and IceDogs met four times during the 2024/25 season, the final record being dead even at 2-1-1. Historically, this match-up has favored the black and gold. In the last five seasons, the Frontenacs boast an 11-4-1 record against the IceDogs and will look to improve that Saturday night.

Players to watch:

Kingston - Tyler Hopkins (#91)

The 2025 third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs entered the season with the goal of adding to his offensive game. 'Hoppy' has done just that to start his 25-26 campaign. Friday night in Guelph, Hopkins scored his sixth goal of the season. Add five assists to his total, and number 91 is second on the Frontenacs in scoring this year with 11 points in just as many games. Look for Hopkins to keep up his point-per-game pace this evening in what is a big game for the Frontenacs before returning home to Slush Puppie Place.

Niagara - Riley Patterson (#21)

It's a name all Fronts fans will be familiar with, the former Barrie Colt Riley Patterson was sent to Niagara just prior to the 2025-26 OHL season. Vancouver's fourth-round pick in 2024 was a thorn in the side of the Frontenacs during the second round of last year's playoffs. In 10 games with the IceDogs this year, Patterson has nine points, including two in his last two games. Look for Niagara to lean on his experience against the Fronts tonight at the Meridian Centre.







