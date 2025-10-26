Generals Drop First of Weekend Double-Header against Bulldogs

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals dropped a 3-1 low-scoring affair to begin their tough weekend against the Brantford Bulldogs.

The Gens would get the ice breaker before the four-minute mark after Luke Posthumus fed Owen Griffin on a two-on-one rush and he ripped it post and in past David Egorov from the near-side circle.

Not a lot of offense was generated either way after Griffin's ninth of the year. Oshawa had a solid opening period, winning puck battles, playing tight defensively and outshooting the Bulldogs 12-6 in the first 20 minutes.

Brantford would get the game tied in the early stages of the second off a turnover in the Generals' end. Off a missed pass around the Oshawa goal, Sam McCue picked up the loose puck and put it through Jaden Cholette's five-hole.

Later on, the Bulldogs would go ahead off a centre ice rush that saw Cooper Dennis make a sweet dish to Aiden O'Donnell streaking in on the far-side and O'Donnell knocked it home on the doorstep.

A great start from the Generals was countered by a strong showing from Brantford in the middle period as they got their feet moving and outshot Oshawa 14-9. Both Cholette and Egorov came up with some key saves to prevent more goals each way.

Oshawa would need to put up a big effort in the third to tie the game back up. They got a couple of big penalty kills to start it off thanks to some more key saves from Cholette.

Unfortunately, the Generals would fall just short as Marek Vanacker iced it for Brantford with an empty netter after Cholette was pulled for an extra attacker in one last attempt to tie it.

Defensively, Oshawa did a solid job all afternoon against the league's highest scoring team, but were shut down all the same thanks to some big saves from David Egorov in the Bulldogs' goal.

The Generals close out their home-and-home series against Brantford tomorrow night back at the TCC at 6:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Owen Griffin (9) from Luke Posthumus and Harrison Franssen at 3:58

2nd Period Scoring:

BFD 1st Goal: Sam McCue (8) Unassisted at 5:21

BFD 2nd Goal: Aiden O'Donnell (4) from Cooper Dennis and Edison Engle at 12:47

3rd Period Scoring:

BFD 3rd Goal (EN): Marek Vanacker (11) from Jake O'Brien and Adam Benak at 18:26

OSH Power Play: 0/2

BFD Power Play: 0/4

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 34 saves on 36 shots

David Egorov (BFD): 24 saves on 25 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

