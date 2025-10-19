Generals Close out Rivalry Week with Rematch against Petes

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to Tribute Communities Centre after their long road swing to renew their rivalry with the Peterborough Petes.

The Generals look to one-up Peterborough after Thursday's tough 7-3 defeat, and also look to bounce back from another tough loss handed to them by the Kingston Frontenacs yesterday afternoon, which saw them concede seven goals in consecutive games.

The key for Oshawa tonight will be containing the Petes' line of Matthew Soto, Aiden Young and Adam Novotný. The three combined for 12 points Thursday night, including a hat trick and five points for Soto, thanks to their quickness and playmaking abilities.

Peterborough comes in oozing confidence not only after their win on Thursday, but also picking up two points over the Ottawa 67's yesterday with a 2-1 victory, handing them just their second regulation loss of the season.

Defender Brady Murnane serves the final of his three-game suspension tonight and while Peterborough continues to be without the services of Lucas Karmiris, they will still ice an identical lineup to the one Oshawa saw a few days ago.

With three goals and five points in his last five games, look for draft-eligible forward Brooks Rogowski to make an impact for the Generals. A big body in front of the net on the power play and a reliable penalty killer, the 6'6 power-forward has been a key factor for Oshawa on both sides of the puck so far this season.

On the Petes' side, watch for Leon Kolarik in his first OHL season. Peterborough selected him in the second round of the CHL Import Draft out of Austria this past year due to his skillset and work ethic and he has delivered thus far with nine points in ten games. Kolarik is also eligible for this years' NHL Entry Draft.

Action gets underway at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







