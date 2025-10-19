Game Day, Game 9, Firebirds at Spirit - 5:30 p.m.

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 9 - Firebirds at Spirit

Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

5:30 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall had a goal and two assists and the Firebirds held off a late push from the Saginaw Spirit as they won, 5-4 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Chris Thibodeau and Christian Colosimo each had a goal and an assist as the Firebirds won their third consecutive game.

RIVALRY WEEK CONTINUES: Flint and Saginaw will finish their home-and-home on Sunday as part of OHL Rivalry Week. Every team in the OHL has played its rival between Thursday and Sunday. It will be the third of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup which Flint now leads, 2-0. The Firebirds won their first game in Saginaw, 6-5 in OT on September 20.

SAVE THE PUCKS: Both Luka Graziano and Christian Colosimo scored their first OHL goals on Saturday night. Graziano's came in the first period and put the Firebirds on top for good. The Harvard University commit now has one goal and one assist in six games as a Firebird. Colosimo's goal extended Flint's lead in the second period. He has a goal and an assist in 10 career OHL games.

POINTS FROM THE CAPTAIN: Nathan Aspinall scored and added two more assists during Saturday night's win and now has points in all five of his games this season. It was his third multi-point game and he leads the team with six goals and nine points. The New York Rangers prospect had 17 goals and 30 assists in 62 games during the 2024-25 season.

OFF TO U17s: Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday that Charlie Murata will represent his country at the 2025 U17 World Challenge in Nova Scotia from Novemebr 2-8. Murata will play for Canada Red. The rookie winger has one goal and five assists in eight games played for the Firebirds this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Darian Anderson scored on Saturday night, his second goal two games since signing with the Firebirds...Flint acquired Brady T. Smith from the Soo Greyhounds for Jeremy Martin on Friday. Smith did not play in Saturday's win over Saginaw...the Firebirds are now 2-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT: Flint begins a stretch of three games in three days on Friday night in Kitchener against the Rangers. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.