Chromiak Overtime Blast Powers Rangers to Road Victory in London

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, Ont. - Trailing with 12 minutes left in the third period, the Rangers equalized through Weston Cameron's first career OHL goal and then in the overtime period, Jakub Chromiak powered a one-timer past Medvedev in the London goal to earn the extra point and the victory for the Rangers in London.

Kaden Schneider opened the scoring also recording his first career OHL goal and collecting an assist for his first career OHL point was Alex Forrest. London would score two unanswered before Weston Cameron tied the game, and Jakub Chromiak scored the winner.

Christian Kirsch was stellar in the Rangers goal turning aside 21 saves, the biggest coming in overtime as his stop allowed the Rangers to storm down the ice to get the winner.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - LDN 0

Kaden Schneider (1) - Cameron Reid, Alex Forrest

Second Period

KIT 1 - LDN 1 - PPG

11:44 Henry Brzustewicz (4) - Jared Woolley, Logan Hawery

Third Period

KIT 1 - LDN 2

6:26 Kaeden Hawkins (2) - Julian Brown, Ben Wilmott

KIT 2 - LDN 2

7:25 Weston Cameron (1) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki

Overtime

0:44 Jakub Chromiak (2) - Luca Romano, Jack Pridham

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 29 - LDN 23

Power play: KIT 0/2 - LDN 1/1

FO%: KIT 35% - LDN 65%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

Kitchener welcome the Flint Firebirds to town on Friday for the second meeting between the two teams this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

