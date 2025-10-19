Chromiak Overtime Blast Powers Rangers to Road Victory in London
Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
London, Ont. - Trailing with 12 minutes left in the third period, the Rangers equalized through Weston Cameron's first career OHL goal and then in the overtime period, Jakub Chromiak powered a one-timer past Medvedev in the London goal to earn the extra point and the victory for the Rangers in London.
Kaden Schneider opened the scoring also recording his first career OHL goal and collecting an assist for his first career OHL point was Alex Forrest. London would score two unanswered before Weston Cameron tied the game, and Jakub Chromiak scored the winner.
Christian Kirsch was stellar in the Rangers goal turning aside 21 saves, the biggest coming in overtime as his stop allowed the Rangers to storm down the ice to get the winner.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - LDN 0
Kaden Schneider (1) - Cameron Reid, Alex Forrest
Second Period
KIT 1 - LDN 1 - PPG
11:44 Henry Brzustewicz (4) - Jared Woolley, Logan Hawery
Third Period
KIT 1 - LDN 2
6:26 Kaeden Hawkins (2) - Julian Brown, Ben Wilmott
KIT 2 - LDN 2
7:25 Weston Cameron (1) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki
Overtime
0:44 Jakub Chromiak (2) - Luca Romano, Jack Pridham
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 29 - LDN 23
Power play: KIT 0/2 - LDN 1/1
FO%: KIT 35% - LDN 65%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
Kitchener welcome the Flint Firebirds to town on Friday for the second meeting between the two teams this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers celebrate a goal
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025
- Kingston Grabs Four of Six Available Points in First Three Game Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- Chromiak Overtime Blast Powers Rangers to Road Victory in London - Kitchener Rangers
- Hammond Scores in Third Straight as Otters Defeated in Brampton - Erie Otters
- Kingston Can Win the Weekend this Afternoon in our Nation's Capital - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Take Trip Down 401 for Sunday Afternoon Clash with Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 9, Firebirds at Spirit - 5:30 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Close out Rivalry Week with Rematch against Petes - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Chromiak Overtime Blast Powers Rangers to Road Victory in London
- Kitchener Take Trip Down 401 for Sunday Afternoon Clash with Knights
- London Hand Kitchener First Loss on Home Ice this Season
- Kitchener Welcome London to the Aud to Kick off Rivalry Week
- Alex Forrest Named to Canada White for 2025 U17 World Challenge