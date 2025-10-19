Kingston Grabs Four of Six Available Points in First Three Game Weekend

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It was the final of a three-game weekend for the Frontenacs as they took the trip to Ottawa Sunday for a date with the 67's.

After getting blanked by Ottawa on Friday night at Slush Puppie Place, the Frontenacs were looking to respond early at TD Place. Despite the 67's scoring first, Kingston would be much better on Sunday afternoon. Rovin Kuzma would stay hot for the Fronts, the younger of the Kuzma brothers pairing would find the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season just past the halfway mark of the first period.

In the second period, the special team units would be the difference for Kingston. Kieren Dervin would find the back of the net while the Fronts were two men down. After winning the faceoff in the defensive zone, Dervin would skate past both 67's defenders and beat goaltender Ryder Fetterolf through the five-hole. Just three minutes after that, Jacob Battaglia would beat Fetterolf on the power play. 3-2 the Frontenacs lead after 40 minutes of play.

The only goal of the third period came off the stick of Tyler Hopkins. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect tucked his fifth goal of the season into the yawning Ottawa cage. The Frontenacs rebounded and beat the 67's on Sunday. Final score, 4-2.

Kingston's road trip continues next weekend, as they head to Guelph to take on the Storm next Friday. They return home to Slush Puppie Place on November 2nd, when the London Knights make their way to Kingston.







