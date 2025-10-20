Colts Battle Hard in the Highway 11 Showdown

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Separated by just over 120 kilometres along Highway 11, the Barrie Colts and North Bay Battalion share one of the Ontario Hockey League's most competitive and hard-fought rivalries. Fueled by years of playoff clashes, high-intensity regular season meetings, and the pride of the Eastern Conference on the line, this weekend's OHL Rivalry Series matchup lived up to the billing.

The Battalion jumped out to early leads in both contests, but Barrie's response was relentless. Veteran forward Brad Gardiner sparked the comeback effort on Saturday night, burying his sixth and seventh goals of the season to get the Colts on the board after North Bay went up by two. His consistent offensive play continues to make him a key piece in Barrie's lineup.

Between the pipes, Ben Hrebik stood tall on Saturday, facing 36 shots from a sharp North Bay lineup. On Sunday, Arvin Jaswal delivered a standout performance on the road, turning aside multiple point-blank chances to keep the Colts within striking distance heading into the final frame.

Co-captain Cole Beaudoin ignited the third-period push in North Bay, scoring back-to-back goals with help from Carter Lowe, Brad Gardiner, Alex Assadourian, and Kashawn Aitcheson to tie the game and swing momentum back in Barrie's favour.

On the blue line, Evan Passmore and Gabriel Eliasson continued to lead by example, logging heavy minutes and steadying the back end against the Battalion's top offensive threats.

Though North Bay ultimately sealed the late-game decisions, the Colts' performance across the Rivalry Series reflected resilience, compete level, and continued growth - strong indicators of a group finding its stride early in the OHL season.

