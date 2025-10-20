Firebirds Beat Spirit in a Shootout for Fourth Straight Win

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds left wing Ryland Cunningham reacts after his goal

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Alex Martin) Flint Firebirds left wing Ryland Cunningham reacts after his goal

SAGINAW, Mich. - Alex Kostov scored twice, Mason Vaccari made 39 saves on 42 shots and the Flint Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit in a shootout, 4-3 on Sunday evening at the Dow Event Center. Saginaw tied the game in the final minute to force overtime and had a buzzer beater goal disallowed in OT before Flint prevailed in the shootout for its fourth consecutive win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the game tied at two in the third period and the Firebirds on the power play, Nathan Aspinall found Kostov at the right wing circle. Kostov flicked a wrist shot that beat Stepan Shurygin on the short side to put Flint on top, 3-2.

That lead held deep into the third period when the Spirit pulled Shurygin for an extra attacker. With less than 30 seconds to play, Nikita Klepov found Dima Zhilkin for a one-timer in the slot that he slammed past Vaccari to tie the game and force OT.

In the final seconds of OT, the Spirit flung a shot on net that Vaccari partially stopped but the puck was rolling toward the net. Nic Sima poked it in as the final buzzer sounded, which appeared to give Saginaw the game-winning goal. However, the officials reviewed the goal and eventually disallowed it, pushing the game to a shootout.

Klepov struck first in the first round of the shootout and Chris Thibodeau countered in the third round to keep the game alive. After Shurygin and Vaccari both made saves in the fourth round, Kostov connected on his attempt in the fifth. Vaccari then stoned Levi Harper in the fifth round, cementing the win for the Firebirds.

Ryland Cunningham scored his first OHL goal in the first and Kostov connected with a power play goal in the second. Saginaw had goals from Sebastian Gervais and Graydon Jones to bring the score to its 2-2 tie.

Flint won its fourth consecutive game to improve to 5-3-1-0 and take a 3-0 lead in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup while Saginaw moved to 2-4-3-2 in the shootout loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall and Alex Kostov both extended their point streaks to six games...Kostov recorded his first multi-goal game of the season....Sunday's game was the first time this season the Firebirds had gone to a shootout...Mason Vaccari has been in net for all four of Flint's four straight wins.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds hit the road for Kitchener to face the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

