Game Day, Game 8, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m.

Published on October 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 8 - Firebirds vs Spirit

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a 3-0 shutout win over the Oshawa Generals on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall scored twice and Jimmy Lombardi had two assists as Mason Vaccari made 26 saves on 26 shots for his second consecutive shutout.

BRICK WALL: The Firebirds shut out both of their opponents last week with 3-0 wins over the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals. Mason Vaccari played both games and made a combined 46 saves on 46 shots faced en route to his second and third career OHL shutouts, plus OHL Goaltender of the Week honors. It was the first time in franchise history the Firebirds had shutouts during consecutive games and Vaccari became the first Firebirds goaltender with shutouts in back-to-back starts.

RIVALRY WEEK BEGINS: Flint and Saginaw will play a home-and-home on Saturday and Sunday as part of OHL Rivalry Week. Every team in the OHL will play its rival between Thursday and Sunday. It will be the second and third meetings of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup - Flint beat Saginaw, 6-5 in overtime on September 20 at the Dow Event Center in the first meeting.

THE LOCAL KID: Darian Anderson made his OHL debut with the Firebirds on Saturday and scored a goal in his first shift wearing a Flint sweater. The Brighton, Mich. native signed with the Firebirds on October 10 after playing the previous season in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, where he had five goals and 11 assists in 44 games.

ASPINALL'S HOT START: Nathan Aspinall recorded his second two-goal game of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over Oshawa. He now has five goals and one assist in four games this season and has at least one point in every game played.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill in their season-opening win over Saginaw. They are second in the OHL with an 88% PK%...Flint's average goals against per game has dropped from 5.25 to 3.57 after its back-to-back shutouts...Flint acquired Brady T. Smith from the Soo Greyhounds for Jeremy Martin on Friday.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will complete their home-and-home with the Spirit on Sunday as OHL Rivalry Week continues. Puck drop for the third game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.







