Game Day - October 18 - GUE at OS

Published on October 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm travel to the Bayshore for the final match up of OHL Rivalry Week.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Has 9 points (6 goals, 3 assists) through 10 games this season

Had 2 goal in last nights match up

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Cole Zurawski

6th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) through 8 games this season

Had 2 goals and an assist in last nights match up

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, October 24th - Kingston Frontenacs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, October 26th - Ottawa 67's @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

