Game Day - October 18 - GUE at OS
Published on October 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm travel to the Bayshore for the final match up of OHL Rivalry Week.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jaakko Wycisk
2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Has 9 points (6 goals, 3 assists) through 10 games this season
Had 2 goal in last nights match up
Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack
Cole Zurawski
6th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) through 8 games this season
Had 2 goals and an assist in last nights match up
Upcoming Home Games
Friday, October 24th - Kingston Frontenacs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, October 26th - Ottawa 67's @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
