Storm Take Second Half of Rivalry Week Home and Home

Published on October 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Attack looked to make it six straight wins as rivalry weekend continued on Saturday night at the Bayshore with a match against the Guelph Storm for the second night in a row. Coming off of a 6-3 in Friday night's game the Bears were looking for a similar result Saturday.

Guelph came out looking for revenge after the loss at home and got on the board early in the first when Leo Serlin stole the puck off of Michael Dec's stick and took a shot on net and found his own rebound and slid it past Carter George to give the Storm the lead. The Storm would add their second tally of the frame when Will McFadden pounced on a loose rebound and found the back of the net to give the Storm a two goal advantage after the opening frame.

The Attack looked to get off to a better start in the second when Pierce Mbuyi tipped a point shot from Lenny Greenberg past Zachary Jovanovski to put the Attack on the board and allow for the fans in the bayshore to let the hats and mitts fly in the toss for a cause presented by Walker Family Financial. The Storm would get their two goal advantage back when Carter Stevens slipped past his defender and received a back door pass and shot it past George. Later in the frame Noah Jenken would gain possession at the blue line, walk in and rip a wrist shot past the Attack netminder, giving the Storm a 4-1 lead going into the third.

In the final frame Guelph would add their fifth on a nice give and go play by Charlie Paquette and Serlin finished off by Paquette as he roofed the puck past a diving George. The comeback looked to be on when the bears would add two tallies back to back, the first by Harry Nansi who would find a pass from Michael Dec and walk out front finding the back of the net to make it 5-2. The second of the goals was was set up by a combo of great passes by John Banks who found Mbuyi who then fed Tristan Delisle for a one timer to make it 5-3. Then with six minutes left in the game Alex McLean would give Owen Sound a taste of their own medicine as he made the score 6-3 the polar opposite to what the Attack won by on Friday.

Up next for the Attack is a three game road trip to Windsor, Saginaw and Flint from the 24th through the 26th of October. The team will come back home for their school day game on October 29th against The Sarnia Sting. The Friday night game can be found on Rogers TV while the games in Saginaw and Flint can be found on FloSports. The school day game will be available on the regular Rogers broadcast.







