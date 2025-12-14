Tristan Delisle Announces Commitment to Michigan Tech Muskies

Owen Sound Attack forward Tristan Delisle, has announced his commitment to Michigan Tech. An official date has not yet been announced. The Huskies are located out of Houghton, Michigan, USA and are a part of the NCAA Men's Division 1 Hockey. More information about the Huskies can be found on their website here.

"I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me every step of the way" Delisle wrote on an instagram post. "I wouldn't be here without the people who believed in me, pushed me, and helped me grow-on and off the ice. Secondly, I want to thank the coaching staff of Michigan Tech for giving me this opportunity to further my hockey career and education."







