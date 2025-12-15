Matt Minchak Stellar in First Career Shutout

Published on December 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The weekend wrapped up in Oshawa this weekend for the Kingston Frontenacs, who played the Generals for the second time this week.

The first 20 minutes were good for the visitors. Matt Minchak, who would make his third consecutive start for the Frontenacs would stop all 14 shots he faced. Kingston's offence would also continue to improve. Landon Wright would net his fifth goal of the season, Robin Kuzma and Lukas Moore would pick up the helpers. Kingston led Oshawa 1-0 after the first period.

There was just one goal in the second period on Sunday night. Kingston extended their lead courtesy of Nolan Buttar. Displaying great patience, Buttar's quick wrister would find the back of the net for his fourth of the season. Minchak would continue to be sharp, turning away another seven Oshawa shots in the middle frame.

Minchak would continue to steal the show in the third period. Another 13 saves for the rookie goaltender would earn Minchak his first career OHL shutout Monday night, making 34 stops in the winning effort. Maleek McGowan would add the empty net goal to make it 3-0, assisted by OF COURSE, Matt Minchak would also pick up a point in the game.

The Frontenacs now head home for a well-deserved day off before gearing up for next Friday when they host the Brantford Bulldogs at Slush Puppie Place.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.