Generals Face Frontenacs for Second Time this Week

Published on December 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals and Kingston Frontenacs meet for the fifth time this season - and second time in five days - when they hit the ice at the TCC tonight.

The Generals look to avoid a fifth straight loss to the Frontenacs on the year after dropping the first four matchups against them - three of those have been in Kingston.

Wednesday's latest meeting between the two saw similar success for the Frontenacs that has contributed to their victories over Oshawa all season: depth scoring throughout the lineup from all four lines and defensive pairs.

The Gens will hope to shut down Kingston's quickness, as well as their new-look top line of Jacob Battaglia, Tomas Pobezal and Andrew Kuzma that combined for nine points five days ago.

Both teams have played once since their last meeting. The Generals dropped 3-1 to the Ottawa 67's at home Friday while the Frontenacs picked up a big 4-3 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on their home ice the same night.

While Oshawa did get some great looks Friday night, they could not make good of them with key saves from Ryder Fetterolf of the 67's. They will be in for another challenge tonight with either Matthew Minchak or Gavin Betts waiting to start - both have two wins apiece against the Generals this season.

It was announced yesterday that Onni Kalto will join Finland's U20 World Juniors team and the Gens will hope he continues to excel his game in their top six. Kalto's style of play has transitioned well into Oshawa in his first season with his forechecking abilities and constant presence around the net anticipating a loose puck.

On the Frontenacs' side, look out for Tomas Pobezal, who has seven points in the four games against the Generals this year. Pobezal has shown plenty of features in his game, from his quick skating to aggressive forechecking to his offensive presence around the net. He will also be playing in the U20 World Junior Championship with the Slovakian team.

Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







