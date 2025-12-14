Attack Fall 6-4 against Greyhounds Sunday Afternoon

A rough go for the Attack as they played the Soo Greyhounds Sunday afternoon at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Falling 6-4 to the Greyhounds the Attack will look to take a victory at the next game Wednesday December 17th back on home ice against the London Knights.

A quick start to the action as Greyhounds' Christopher Brown helping to intercept an Attack pass puts home the Soo's first goal. The Attack would snap back with a goal set up from the point. Elliot Arnett passing forward to Wesley Royston just outside the doorstep of the Greyhounds' net. The remainder of the period would be a back-and-forth match of repossessing the puck and intercepting. After the first 20 minutes in regulation, The Soo has recorded 8 shots on net, the Attack recording 7.

Period two would see lots of action as the Bears would jump right back into the saddle. Pierce Mbuyi on the Attack's power play, would go right off the faceoff in the Greyhounds territory, firing home a goal for Owen Sound. Midway throguh the period, power would shift towards the Soo as the Hounds would get three back to back goals from Callum Croskery (1), Marco Mignosa (14) and Noah Laus (8) pulling the Soo ahead by 2 points.

A battle in the final frame would see both teams pull out all the stops and tricks to remain in control of the puck. Tobias Zvolensky would give the Greyhounds another point pulling the Soo ahead 5-2, though this would not last long. Tristan Delisle would set up a beautiful shot right in front the Soo goaltender, poked in by Mbuyi. With minimal time left in the frame, the Attack would pull goaltender Matthew Koprowski, leaving an empty Owen Sound net. Brady Smith would make an empty netting goal for the Greyhounds securing a 6-3 lead. With a minute and 30 seconds left in regulation, Harry Nansi would storm the net in a one-on-two run recording the Attack's 4th goal of the night.

