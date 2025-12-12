Owen Sound in Deflating 6-1 Loss against the Colts

Published on December 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

A tough game for the Attack up against the Barrie Colts Thursday night would leave the bears traveling on a 6-1 loss. Recording 1 sole goal during the first period by Tristan Delisle, the Attack would see limited movement throughout the remaining 40 minutes.

A slow first period would leave many opportunities open for either side. Midway through the period, Barrie Colts Emil Hemming and Brad Gardiner would both make headway for the Colts earning Barrie a 2-0 lead. Tristan Delisle would put the brakes on the Colt's advances, taking a lane to Barrie's net would fire off a shot earning his 20th goal of the season and the Attack's first point of the night. No other movement on the board would be made in the period.

Barrie would capitalize on the second period having three un-answered goals by Justin Handsor (3), Joe Salandra (4) and his second goal of the game by Gardiner (15).

A final push from the Attack in the third with no luck. The Colts would get a last minute goal on the bears' net by Hemmings (7) leaving this game at an end of 6-1 Colts.

