Cooper Scores First OHL Goal as Otters Fall to Bulldogs

Published on December 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would return to home ice Thursday as they would welcome in the number one team in the OHL, the Brantford Bulldogs for the first of two meetings at home this season and month. Winners in three of their last four, and home until after the holiday break, the Otters would look to build momentum and slay one of the giants of the OHL.

Thursday night's matchup between the Brantford Bulldogs and the Erie Otters got off to a hot start, Brantford coming out of the gate hard and fast, attacking Erie off the first draw. Despite the Bulldogs intense start, it was Erie to strike first, Mclean Agrette (6) netting his sixth of the season off of the rebound shot of Misiak, making it 1-0 Otters with sixteen minutes remaining. Brantford would have a quick answer however, evening the score with a rebounded shot of their own on Burns, Caleb Mahotra (14) getting Brantford on the board tying it at 1-1. Not even a full two minutes later, the Bulldogs would strike again, as Marek Vanacker (25) would make it two, giving the team in white the advantage with 12 minutes winding down, 2-1 Bulldogs. After some back and forth, it would be Alex Misiak (PPG, 5) to give Erie some momentum on the power-play, winding up and firing in a one timer in the low slot to make it 2-2. A period full of answered attacks, the Bulldogs would deliver the final blow with four minutes to go, Parker Holmes (2) giving the lead back to Brantford to close the opening twenty with a one goal advantage, 3-2.

Both teams still fired up from an exhilarating first period, a total of five goals being scored in fifteen minutes, the Otters and Bulldogs stepped onto the ice for the second period with the same fire. After knocking the puck around for the first six minutes, Marek Vanacker ([2], PPG, 26) would earn his second of the night and the Bulldogs fourth, giving them a two goal advantage to start, up 4-1. Another goal would be seen after a additional six minute interval, this time the Otters Gabriel Frasca (14) lighting the lamp as he buried the feed from Dylan Edwards to make it 4-3. Despite this burst of momentum, the wheels would fall off for Erie in the back end of the period, the bulldogs going on the net three more, with Luca Testa (8, 9) scoring twice, making it 6-3 and Ben Danford (2), to make it 7-3 going into the final period, Brantford holding advantage.

The final period would be a continued struggle for th Otters, who made a goalie change to start the final twenty off, Noah Erliden making his way into the net. The Otters would go on to hold the Bulldogs to a single goal scored this period, netted by Cooper Dennis (19) in the opening two minutes to make it 8-3. Shortly after, the Otters would see the final glimpses of success between oth teams, as freshly sixteen-year-old Tyler Cooper (1) would score his first career OHL goal, a massive moment for the player, program, and game, the players and fans fired up for Cooper despite the score making it 8-4. The final tally for the night would be 8-4, the Otters falling to Brantford, and hoping to take Friday to recoup before facing North Bay on Saturday.

The final tally for the night would be 8-4, the Otters falling to Brantford, and hoping to take Friday to recoup before facing North Bay on Saturday.







