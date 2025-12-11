Friday Is the Annual Community Backpack Project Night Sponsored by Skyline

Friday, December 12th is the annual Community Backpack Project Night sponsored by Skyline at the Sleeman Centre as the Storm host the Sarnia Sting.

Friday's game against the Sting will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Shellie McDonald, representing Skyline.

Over the summer, the Guelph Storm partnered with Hope House to support their Community Backpack Project. Each year, Hope House Guelph coordinates a school supply drive to provide children with the tools they need for a successful school year. The Storm were pleased to collect nearly 400 backpacks in support of the initiative. Those who donated backpacks received a pre-paid ticket voucher to Friday's game.

About Hope House Guelph

Hope House serves vulnerable people in Guelph - the unhoused and housed, the employed and the unemployed, those suffering a new, bewildering setback, and those dealing with chronic, more complicated issues of poverty. Hope House offers a variety of services and assistance featuring its food market, community breakfast, food skills classes, system navigation, clothing market, hair salon, and many community projects including the backpack project.

