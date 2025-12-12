Spitfires Power Past Petes 6-3 in Road Win at the PMc

PETERBOROUGH, ONT. - The Windsor Spitfires rode a dominant special-teams performance and a six-goal offensive outburst to a 6-3 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday night at the Memorial Centre. Windsor struck three times on the power play and never trailed.

The Spitfires opened the scoring early in the first period when Shawn Costello buried his first of the season at 5:04, finishing a smooth passing play from Beksultan Makysh and Cole Dubowsky to give Windsor a 1-0 lead.

Windsor took complete control in the second period, exploding for three power-play goals.

At 2:52, Ethan Belchetz wired home a man-advantage marker set up by Liam Greentree and Carson Woodall. Just eight minutes later, Anthony Cristoforo notched Windsor's second power-play goal, converting another crisp setup from Woodall and Belchetz to make it 3-0. Cole Davis capped the dominant period at 12:18, scoring Windsor's third straight power-play tally with helpers from Caden Harvey and AJ Spellacy, sending the Spits to the dressing room up 4-0.

Peterborough pushed back in the third with three goals of their own, but Windsor answered each time to stay comfortably ahead. Early in the final frame, the Petes struck on the power play before Cristoforo restored the four-goal cushion at 7:16 with his second of the night, working once again off another connection with Greentree and Woodall.

Less than 90 seconds later, Greentree added one of his own at 8:45 - his fifth point over the past two games - burying a feed from Jack Nesbitt to make it 6-1. Peterborough added a pair late, but Joey Costanzo turned in another composed performance, finishing with 28 saves to secure the victory.

Windsor finished 3-for-6 on the power play while holding the Petes to just one goal on six opportunities. Greentree earned First Star honours with a three-point night (1G, 2A), while Woodall (two assists) was named Second Star for his strong two-way effort. Peterborough's James Petrovski rounded out the three stars.

The Spitfires continue their road trip Friday as they visit Kingston for a 7:05 PM showdown with the Frontenacs.







