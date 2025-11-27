Spitfires Beat Attack in 3-1 Affair
Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - It was a defence and goaltending showdown at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday night as the Attack made their final visit to the WFCU Centre. Both teams atop of their respective division had a defensive battle all night long.
In the first period, the Attack would strike first as a shot was blocked in front and landed on the stick of the rookie Jackman who scored his 3rd of the season. That was the lone goal of the period as the Attack outshot the Spitfires 10-9.
In the second period, it was the Spitfires special teams that struck to tie the game. A 7th shorthanded goal on the season by the Spitfires would tie the game at one with just over a minute left in the 2nd period. Davis scored the tally, it was his 11th goal of the season and came unassisted.
In the third period, the teams started 4 on 4 as some animosity brew at the end of period 2. It took just 17 seconds for the Spitfires to score as AJ Spellacy blew down the wing and scored on the backhand for his 7th goal of the season. Both teams would play shutdown defense the rest of the night as George and Costanzo made plenty brilliant saves. Late in the game, the Spitfires would seal the win as Anthony Cristoforo scored into the empty net to put the Spitfires up 3-1.
The Spitfires are back in action on the road on Friday in Guelph and Saturday in Owen Sound. Pick drop is 7:07pm on Friday and 4:00pm on Saturday.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025
- Spitfires Beat Attack in 3-1 Affair - Windsor Spitfires
- Birds Clinch Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with 10th Straight Win - Flint Firebirds
- Gervais Ties Game Late, Spirit Fall 5-4 in Flint Wednesday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- A 3-1 Attack Loss in Windsor Leaves for a Long Bus Ride Home - Owen Sound Attack
- Edwards Scores Teddy Toss Goal as Otters Fall at Home - Erie Otters
- Global News Proud Media Partner for Annual Pucks 'N Paws Game - Brampton Steelheads
- Bears Get Ready for a Midweek Clash with the Spits in Windsor - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 17-23, 2025 - OHL
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Holiday Hockey Camp Led by Dan Paille Unveiled - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 25, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Beat Attack in 3-1 Affair
- 2-1 Record with Teddy Bear Chaos
- Windsor Spitfires Acquire 2 Conditional Picks from the Sudbury Wolves for Rights to Paolo Frasca
- Windsor Spitfires Announce Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Presented by Fowler Plumbing - Sunday, November 23rd 2025 - 4:05PM
- Spits Come off Challenging 2 Games into Back to Back to Back Weekend