Spitfires Beat Attack in 3-1 Affair

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - It was a defence and goaltending showdown at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday night as the Attack made their final visit to the WFCU Centre. Both teams atop of their respective division had a defensive battle all night long.

In the first period, the Attack would strike first as a shot was blocked in front and landed on the stick of the rookie Jackman who scored his 3rd of the season. That was the lone goal of the period as the Attack outshot the Spitfires 10-9.

In the second period, it was the Spitfires special teams that struck to tie the game. A 7th shorthanded goal on the season by the Spitfires would tie the game at one with just over a minute left in the 2nd period. Davis scored the tally, it was his 11th goal of the season and came unassisted.

In the third period, the teams started 4 on 4 as some animosity brew at the end of period 2. It took just 17 seconds for the Spitfires to score as AJ Spellacy blew down the wing and scored on the backhand for his 7th goal of the season. Both teams would play shutdown defense the rest of the night as George and Costanzo made plenty brilliant saves. Late in the game, the Spitfires would seal the win as Anthony Cristoforo scored into the empty net to put the Spitfires up 3-1.

The Spitfires are back in action on the road on Friday in Guelph and Saturday in Owen Sound. Pick drop is 7:07pm on Friday and 4:00pm on Saturday.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.