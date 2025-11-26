OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 17-23, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Bulldogs' Marek Vanacker Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Marek Vanacker of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, producing three goals, three assists and six points in a pair of victories last week.

Vanacker had the Bulldogs firing on all cylinders Thursday night in Niagara, scoring three goals while adding an assist as Brantford prevailed by a score of 5-0. Vanacker followed-up his third four-point performance of the season with a pair of primary assists at home against Sarnia on Friday as the Bulldogs won by a score of 7-2, improving to 18-0-4-1.

A 19-year-old from Delhi, ON, Vanacker leads the OHL with 21 goals along with 11 assists and 32 points over 21 games. His plus-20 plus/minus rating is tied for second-best in the League. Chosen by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (27th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Vanacker owns a career OHL stat-line that includes 85 goals, 87 assists and 172 points over 189 regular season games. The Bulldogs selected him with their first round (23rd overall) pick in 2022. Internationally, Vanacker won gold with Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Petes' Easton Rye Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Peterborough Petes netminder Easton Rye is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.

Rye turned aside 34-of-35 shots on Thursday night as the Petes were 7-1 winners over the Brampton Steelheads. He stopped 26 more shots on Saturday as Peterborough prevailed over visiting Kingston 6-2, improving to 14-8-1-1 for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

A 19-year-old hometown product from Peterborough, Rye sits tied for the OHL lead with 13 wins, owning a 2.77 goals-against average and .914 save percentage over 19 games. The 6-foot, 196Ib. goaltender owns a career mark of 24-22-3-2 with a 3.63 goals-against average and .898 save percentage through 57 career regular season games since the Petes selected him in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Bulldogs' Caleb Malhotra Named OHL Rookie of the Week

2026 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Rookie of the Week, registering two goals and two assists over a pair of wins last week.

Malhotra put together a four-point performance in Friday's 7-2 win over the Sarnia Sting, scoring twice while adding two assists as Brantford improved to 18-0-4-1 atop the OHL standings. It marks his second 4+ point performance of the season following a five-point (2-3--5) showing on Sept. 27th vs. Sudbury.

A 17-year-old from Toronto, Malhotra sits second in OHL rookie scoring with 29 points (10-19--29) over 23 games with a plus/minus rating of plus-8. The 6-foot-2, 182Ib. centreman is an A-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL Draft. The Bulldogs acquired Malhotra from the Kingston Frontenacs in Sept. 2024 after he was originally chosen eighth overall by the Fronts in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. This marks the second time this season that Malhotra, who is committed to Boston University (NCAA), has earned OHL Rookie of the Week honours.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Knights Prospect Alex Campeau Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

London Knights prospect Alex Campeau of the London Nationals is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording two goals and two assists for four points over a pair of games.

Campeau chipped in an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Strathroy Rockets before connecting for two goals and an assist on Saturday as the Nationals defeated the visiting LaSalle Vipers 6-1.

A 6-foot-4, 172Ib. forward from Cornwall, ON, Campeau has recorded seven goals, 14 assists and 21 points over 19 games with the Nationals this season. The 16-year-old was selected by the Knights with their first round (23rd overall) pick from the Eastern Ontario Wild U16 AAA program last spring.

Campeau follows Jake Ritson and Brendan Gerber to become the third Knights prospect to claim GOHL Prospect of the Week honours this season.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)







