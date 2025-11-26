Global News Proud Media Partner for Annual Pucks 'N Paws Game

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads will be once again hosting two Pucks 'N Paws games on Saturday November 29th at 4pm and Saturday February 28th at 4pm. These can't miss events are the most unique games on the calendar as dogs and their owners are welcomed to the CAA Centre.

On Saturday November 28th at 4:00pm the team will be hosting the Sudbury Wolves for the first of their two Pucks N' Paws games presented by Global News. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the action.

Global News Meteorologist Ross Hull spoke on his excitement for the event, "I'm thrilled to see the Brampton Steelheads bring the community together for such a fun and unique event. There's nothing better than spending a day at the rink with your furry friend, cheering on the team!"

Fans and their pups can also enjoy a variety of vendors including doggy spas, rescues, humane societies, grooming and more. There will also be prizes given throughout the game to keep your best friend happy as well as an intermission dog race. A designated bathroom area will also be available outside for your dog to relieve themselves.

The Steelheads want to see you and all your furry friends enjoying the game! Post a picture or video of you and your dog watching the game from your seats or enjoying the off-ice festivities and tag us on Instagram, Facebook, or X @ohlsteelheads for the chance to see your face on the Steelheads accounts.







