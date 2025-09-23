Steelheads Forward Gabriel Chiarot Signs Entry-Level Contract with Vancouver Canucks

Published on September 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Vancouver Canucks announced yesterday that they have signed forward Gabriel Chiarot to a three-year entry-level contract. Chiarot was selected by the Canucks in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Chiarot commented on his first NHL contract. "I'm very excited and grateful to have signed an NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks! Playing for the Steelheads under JR these past couple of seasons has really helped me develop my game and bring out the best in me. I'm excited for this new path with Vancouver and can't wait to start the season with Brampton!"

Chiarot was originally drafted by the Mississauga Steelheads in the seventh round (136th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Over two seasons with the Steelheads, the Hamilton, ON native has appeared in 114 career OHL games, registering 45 points (26 goals, 19 assists), 98 penalty minutes, and a +20 plus/minus rating. He has also suited up in nine postseason contests, adding one goal.

Earlier this month, Chiarot made his first appearance in a Canucks uniform during the 2025 Prospect Showcase in Everett and Seattle, WA.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond spoke on the signing. "We're very proud and happy for Cherry. He has worked extremely hard and believed in the process here with the Steelheads and has now been rewarded with his first NHL contract. Congrats Cherry! We look forward to watching you on Hockey Night in Canada one day."







