Colts Open 2025-26 Season

Published on September 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts' Home Opener this past Saturday night was more than just the start of another OHL season-it was the beginning of something new in Colts Country. Fans arrived at Sadlon Arena to kick off the start of the 2025-26 season, highlighted by a special pregame appearance and an exciting 6-2 victory over the Guelph Storm.

Before puck drop, a group of five of the Colts' newest draft picks and young incoming players greeted fans outside the West Entrance. 2025 first-round draft pick Aleksandr Sementsov, along with Hagan Bach, Andrei Gudin, Luc Gauvreau, and Ben Bowen, signed autographs and helped set the tone for a memorable night. The autograph session gave Colts Country a first chance to connect with the select players, and the energy carried directly into the arena as fans filled the stands for the season-opening matchup.

Game Recap:

Once the puck dropped, the Colts wasted little time rewarding the crowd's enthusiasm. Brad Gardiner (#25) opened the scoring at 5:47 of the first period, with assists from Alex Assadourian (#9) and Joe Salandra (#15). Moments later, Calvin Crombie (#14) extended the lead at 9:15, assisted by Cole Emerton (#41). The Colts offense kept rolling, as William Schneid (#11) netted his first of the season with help from Teague Vader (#4) before the end of the frame.

In the second period, the Colts continued to apply pressure. Joe Salandra (#15) added his first of the year, assisted by Justin Handsor (#16), followed just two minutes later by a power-play strike from Carter Lowe (#85), assisted by Salandra and Emerton. Schneid capped off his standout night with his second goal at 15:56, set up by Eamon Edgar (#37).

Saturday's Home Opener was full of firsts for the Barrie Colts. William Schneid scored his first career OHL goal and later added a second for a memorable debut performance. Joe Salandra also found the back of the net for his first career OHL tally, while Calvin Crombie recorded his first goal as a Colt. In net, goaltender Arvin Jaswal earned his first career OHL win, backstopping the team to victory.

The Colts started off the regular season with a 6-2 win, fueled by balanced scoring and strong play across the lineup.

Up Next

The Colts return to action Thursday, September 25th, when they host the Owen Sound Attack at 7:00 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.







