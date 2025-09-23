Kitchener Rangers Announce Roster Updates
Published on September 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers and General Manager Mike McKenzie announced updates to the active roster.
Four players were reassigned to their respective Jr. A, Jr. B, or U16 programs.
Roster Updates:
Evan Nicholson - F Reassigned to Stouffville Spirit OJHL
Alex Forrest - D Reassigned to Cambridge RedHawks GOJHL
Tommy Kut - D Reassigned to Toronto Patriots OJHL
Mason Hriczov - G Reassigned to Woodbridge Wolfpack THF 16U
Seven players returned to Kitchener from NHL training camps. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators) still remain away at camp.
Roster Updates:
Matthew Hlacar - F Reassigned from Toronto Maple Leafs Camp Drafted: 7th round/217th overall, 2025
Christian Humphreys - F Reassigned from Colorado Avalanche Camp Drafted: 7th round/215th overall, 2024
Luca Romano - F Reassigned from New York Islanders Camp Drafted: 3rd round/74th overall, 2025
Jakub Chromiak - D Reassigned from Columbus Blue Jackets Camp Amateur Try-out
Max Dirracolo - D Reassigned from Detroit Red Wings Camp Amateur Try-out
Andrew MacNiel - D Reassigned from Montreal Canadiens Camp Drafted: 6th round/189th overall, 2025
Christian Kirsch - G Reassigned from San Jose Sharks Camp Drafted: 4th round/116th overall, 2024
The Kitchener Rangers return to the ice on Friday, September 26th, 2025 to host the Erie Otters. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
