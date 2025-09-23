Kitchener Rangers Announce Roster Updates

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers and General Manager Mike McKenzie announced updates to the active roster.

Four players were reassigned to their respective Jr. A, Jr. B, or U16 programs.

Roster Updates:

Evan Nicholson - F Reassigned to Stouffville Spirit OJHL

Alex Forrest - D Reassigned to Cambridge RedHawks GOJHL

Tommy Kut - D Reassigned to Toronto Patriots OJHL

Mason Hriczov - G Reassigned to Woodbridge Wolfpack THF 16U

Seven players returned to Kitchener from NHL training camps. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators) still remain away at camp.

Roster Updates:

Matthew Hlacar - F Reassigned from Toronto Maple Leafs Camp Drafted: 7th round/217th overall, 2025

Christian Humphreys - F Reassigned from Colorado Avalanche Camp Drafted: 7th round/215th overall, 2024

Luca Romano - F Reassigned from New York Islanders Camp Drafted: 3rd round/74th overall, 2025

Jakub Chromiak - D Reassigned from Columbus Blue Jackets Camp Amateur Try-out

Max Dirracolo - D Reassigned from Detroit Red Wings Camp Amateur Try-out

Andrew MacNiel - D Reassigned from Montreal Canadiens Camp Drafted: 6th round/189th overall, 2025

Christian Kirsch - G Reassigned from San Jose Sharks Camp Drafted: 4th round/116th overall, 2024

The Kitchener Rangers return to the ice on Friday, September 26th, 2025 to host the Erie Otters. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







