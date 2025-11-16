Another Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Guelph
Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers face off with the Guelph Storm
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Michael Bremner / Guelph Storm)
Guelph, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers left it late once again bringing a three-goal deficit down to one with just under three minutes remaining in the game, but the Rangers could not find the equalizer. Guelph takes the first game of the home-and-home series 3-2 and is now just two points behind the East Avenue Blue.
Cameron Reid got Kitchener on the board with his third of the season and Luke Ellinas made it interesting with his second goal of the season late in the third period. Christian Kirsch made 27 saves in a losing effort.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 0 - GUE 1
19:28 Wil McFadden (2) - Rylan Singh, Jett Luchanko
Second Period
KIT 0 - GUE 2
1:27 Ethan Miedema (9) - Hunter McKenzie, Parker Snelgrove
KIT 0 - GUE 3 - GWG
5:37 Ethan Miedema (10) - Mykhailo Haponenko, Wil McFadden
Third Period
KIT 1 - GUE 3
4:19 Cameron Reid (3) - Jack Pridham, Haeden Ellis
KIT 2 - GUE 3
17:15 Luke Ellinas (2) - Tanner Lam
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 29 - GUE 30
Power play: KIT 0/5 - GUE 0/6
FO%: KIT 44% - GUE 56%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 27/30 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 27/29 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers will host the team from the Royal City in the second half of this home-and-home series Tuesday night at The Aud. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
