Another Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Guelph

Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers face off with the Guelph Storm

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Michael Bremner / Guelph Storm) Kitchener Rangers face off with the Guelph Storm(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Michael Bremner / Guelph Storm)

Guelph, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers left it late once again bringing a three-goal deficit down to one with just under three minutes remaining in the game, but the Rangers could not find the equalizer. Guelph takes the first game of the home-and-home series 3-2 and is now just two points behind the East Avenue Blue.

Cameron Reid got Kitchener on the board with his third of the season and Luke Ellinas made it interesting with his second goal of the season late in the third period. Christian Kirsch made 27 saves in a losing effort.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - GUE 1

19:28 Wil McFadden (2) - Rylan Singh, Jett Luchanko

Second Period

KIT 0 - GUE 2

1:27 Ethan Miedema (9) - Hunter McKenzie, Parker Snelgrove

KIT 0 - GUE 3 - GWG

5:37 Ethan Miedema (10) - Mykhailo Haponenko, Wil McFadden

Third Period

KIT 1 - GUE 3

4:19 Cameron Reid (3) - Jack Pridham, Haeden Ellis

KIT 2 - GUE 3

17:15 Luke Ellinas (2) - Tanner Lam

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 29 - GUE 30

Power play: KIT 0/5 - GUE 0/6

FO%: KIT 44% - GUE 56%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 27/30 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 27/29 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will host the team from the Royal City in the second half of this home-and-home series Tuesday night at The Aud. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers face off with the Guelph Storm

(Michael Bremner / Guelph Storm)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.