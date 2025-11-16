Firebirds Explode for Six Unanswered, Drown out Owen Sound, 6-2

Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds on game night

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds on game night(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds rattled off six unanswered goals en route to a 6-2 beatdown over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall and Chris Thibodeau each scored twice as the Firebirds extended their winning streak to six games.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Firebirds trailing, 2-0 in the second period, Aspinall would get his team jumpstarted. He flew down the right side, outspeeding everyone and sent a rocket into the top corner that went pinging off the crossbar before finding its way into the net, to cut the Attack advantage in half.

Aspinall then struck again he was awarded a penalty shot with one minute to go in the second period. He calmly slid down the left wing side, bringing the puck to his backhand as Carter George dove to his left, with his glove high in the air. Aspinall though slyly put it right through the five-hole, evening the score at two.

Chris Thibodeau gave the Birds their first lead of the game less than two minutes into the third period. The puck got lost in the slot and no one knew where it was except Thibodeau who rifled it square into the back of the net. Less than a minute later, Thibodeau would smoothly wrist a shot from the blue line that deflected off an Attack defender and into the net, lighting the lamp once again.

Xavier Tessier later joined in on the fun as he sped in on a three-on-two break along with Bryson Morgan and Josh Bonnyman. Morgan drew both defenders and hit Tessier who was one-on-one with George. He would blister a snap shot right under the blocker and into the net, turning the score to 5-2 Firebirds.

Kaden Pitre added one more late with the teams skating four-on-four. Pitre made multiple beautiful deke moves around Attack defenders and beat George on the right side making it 6-2 Birds.

Flint's sixth-straight win improved its record to 14-6-1-0 and Owen Sound fell to 13-8-0-2 with its loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kaden Pitre charted his 100th OHL point....Xavier Tessier scored his third goal of the season, all of which have come against the Attack.... Nathan Aspinall matched his career-high with four points. It was also his second straight game with two goals.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.