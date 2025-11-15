Firebirds Drop Bulldogs in OT, 3-2, for Fifth Straight Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds gather after beating the Brantford Bulldogs in overtime

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Logan Taylor, Brantford Bulldogs) Flint Firebirds gather after beating the Brantford Bulldogs in overtime(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Logan Taylor, Brantford Bulldogs)

BRANTFORD, Ont. - Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist, Jimmy Lombardi put up a goal and two assists and Mason Vaccari made 33 saves as the Flint Firebirds beat the Brantford Bulldogs in overtime, 3-2, on Friday night at the TD Civic Centre. The Birds extended their winning streak to a season-best five in a row.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds got the scoring started in the first period with Aspinall's first goal. Lombardi carried the puck towards the high slot and found Aspinall at the top of the left circle. He snapped a shot low through the legs of Ryerson Leenders and Flint took a 1-0 lead.

Brantford answered in the second as Parker Holmes sent a pass from the left corner to Jeremy Freeman for a shot that snuck through Vaccari. Flint took the lead back though after Chris Thibodeau hit Lombardi to the left of the goal line. He slid a pass to Aspinall who slammed a one-timer home from the back side and the Firebirds went ahead, 2-1.

The Bulldogs evened the score again late in the second period on a power play goal from Cooper Dennis. That score would hold through the remainder of regulation and the game moved to overtime tied at two.

In overtime, Rylan Fellinger stretched a pass to Aspinall who gained the zone along the left wing. Aspinall wired a shot that Leenders stopped but Lombardi crashed the net to knock the rebound home for the game-winning goal.

Flint improved to 13-6-1-0 in the overtime win and Brantford moved to 15-0-4-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds extended their winning streak to five games, their longest of the season...Jimmy Lombardi now has goals in five consecutive games...Nathan Aspinall recorded his third three-point game of the season and his seventh multi-point game...the Firebirds finished their season series with Brantford with a record of 1-1-0-0.

UP NEXT:

Flint will return home on Saturday night to take on the Owen Sound Attack. Puck drop for Pro Wrestling Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

Images from this story



Flint Firebirds gather after beating the Brantford Bulldogs in overtime

(Logan Taylor, Brantford Bulldogs)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.