Aspinall & Lombardi Lift Firebirds Past Bulldogs in OT

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs opened Shoot to Win Weekend presented by Brantford Hyundai on Friday night, hosting the Flint Firebirds in their lone visit to the TD Civic Centre this season.

The Firebirds generated early pressure on a power play, but the Bulldogs' penalty kill held firm.

Urban Podrekar created the first quality look for Flint, only for Ryerson Leenders to shut the door.

The chance quickly turned into a short-handed rush the other way, as Caleb Malhotra raced down the ice, but Firebirds netminder Mason Vaccari made the stop. When the penalty expired, Sam McCue exited the box and broke in for another opportunity, but Vaccari turned him aside as well.

At 9:02, Flint finally broke through to open the scoring. A crisp passing sequence ended with Jimmy Lombardi finding Nathan Aspinall in the left circle, and he buried his 9th goal of the season to make it 1 - 0. The Bulldogs pressed for an equalizer with chances from Marek Vanacker and Cooper Dennis, but Vaccari stood tall. The physicality ramped up late in the frame as Nikolas Rossetto was called for roughing, giving the Firebirds a power play to start the second period. After 20 minutes, Flint led 1 - 0 with shots even at 12 apiece.

The Firebirds opened the middle frame on the man advantage looking to extend their lead, but the best early chance came short-handed for Brantford. Vanacker drove down the right wing and snapped a shot that Vaccari fought off. The Bulldogs transitioned to a power play of their own moments later but were unable to convert, as Adam Benak's shot from the point just missed a redirect in front. At 8:12, Brantford finally broke through. Jeremy Freeman picked up a pass from Parker Holmes in the corner and, positioned perfectly in front, buried his second of the season to tie the game 1 - 1. The Firebirds pushed back and regained the lead at 12:20. Lombardi set up Aspinall down low, and the winger buried his second of the night and 10th of the year to make it 2 - 1 Flint.

The Bulldogs responded with pressure in the offensive zone. Vanacker worked the puck behind the net, trying to find Benak in front, but Vaccari battled through contact to make the stop. O'Brien had another great look moments later, but Vaccari flashed the glove again. Brantford finally capitalized on a late power play at 18:40. After a clean faceoff win, former Firebird Sam McCue worked the puck high to Adam Jiricek. The defenseman exchanged with the winger before Dennis fired a shot past Vaccari to tie the game 2 - 2 heading into the third.

The Firebirds came out strong to start the final frame, with Leenders turning aside early chances from Brennan Anderson and Lombardi. Dravecky fired a shot from the blue line at the other end, but Vaccari handled it cleanly. McCue nearly put the Bulldogs in front as Vaccari was pulled out of position, but the Firebirds' goaltender recovered for another key stop. Both teams traded chances down the stretch -- Malhotra was denied on a drive to the net, and Thibodeau was stopped on a breakaway by Leenders. After 60 minutes, the score remained tied 2 - 2, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Vanacker nearly ended it on a wraparound as Vaccari was caught out of his crease, but the Flint goaltender recovered in time. Moments later, Thibodeau broke free but was again denied by Leenders. Finally, at 3:02 of overtime, the Firebirds ended it. Rylan Fellinger launched a long pass from his own zone to Aspinall, who fed Lombardi on the rush. The veteran forward buried his 11th of the season, directing a rebound off his skate, into the Brantford goal to lift Flint to a 3 - 2 victory.

Recap Written By: Mikayla Grimes







