Generals Head to Brampton to Take on Steelheads

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals venture down the 407 to visit the Brampton Steelheads in a rematch of last year's first round playoff series.

The Gens are coming off a tough result on the road against the Peterborough Petes Tuesday and continue their busy stretch of five games in ten days with tonight marking their fourth contest in the last week.

After splitting their four regular season games last year, these two teams squared off in what was an intense first round of hockey that saw some offensive shootouts. The Gens got off to a 3-1 series lead, and while the Steelheads pushed a game six, Oshawa was able to close it out.

Since last year's first round matchup concluded, both teams have gone through plenty of roster changes with many of their top talents jumping to other levels.

While the Generals saw Beckett Sennecke, Calum Ritchie and Colby Barlow make the NHL or AHL-levels of play, some of Brampton's talents in forwards Porter Martone, Luke Misa and goaltender Jack Ivankovic committed to NCAA hockey.

Youth movements are underway in both Brampton and Oshawa, but both teams come into tonight looking for wins to regain positive momentum and get their seasons back on track.

The Generals will hope to have Brooks Rogowski back in the lineup for tonight's contest after he missed Tuesday's game in Peterborough with a lingering injury sustained on Sunday.

While the Gens are happy to have Sam Roberts already back from the U17 World Challenge, Steelheads' defender Peter Green also returns from the tournament after winning Gold with Canada Red, putting up four assists in five games.

Puck drop from CAA Centre is set for 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.