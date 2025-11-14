Bowman Makes his NHL Debut with the Vegas Golden Knights

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Former Guelph Storm captain Braeden Bowman makes his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his debut, Bowman played 16:45 minutes and registered four shots in the Knights' overtime loss to the Islanders.

The 96th overall pick in the 2019 OHL Draft, Bowman amassed 180 points through 184 games in 4 seasons with the Storm. Bowman was named captain in September 2023 and is a two-time Mike Kelly Humanitarian of the Year Award winner with the team.

He was signed by the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League in July 2024 and has continued to impress. In his rookie season with the Silver Knights, the 6'2 194-pound winger tallied 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 68 games. He is currently leads the Silver Knights in scoring with 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) through 12 games to start the 2025/2026 season.

