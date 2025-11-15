Rangers Fall 4-0 to Greyhounds

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers left wing Matthew Hlacar

Kitchener, Ont. - After a scoreless first period, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds scored three goals in five minutes to take a 3-0 lead in the middle frame, with two scored on the same shift by Chase Reid. Reid finished the game with three points earning him first star of the game honours. The Rangers came out flying in the third period, hitting multiple posts; but were ultimately shut out by Landon Miller in his 21 save shutout effort. The Greyhounds added an empty net goal with three minutes left in the third to take a 4-0 lead which ended up being the games final score.

Attendance: 6,876

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

SOO 1 - KIT 0 - GWG

8:41 Chase Reid (8) - Marco Mignosa

SOO 2 - KIT 0

9:32 Chase Reid (9) - Travis Hayes

SOO 3 - KIT 0

13:55 Jordan Charron (17) - Chase Reid, Christopher Brown

Third Period

SOO 4 - KIT 0 - ENG

16:06 Marco Mignosa (10) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SOO 21 - KIT 18

Power play: SOO 0/5 - KIT 0/1

FO%: SOO 50% - KIT 50%

The Starting Goalies:

Landon Miller (SOO) - 18/18 Saves, Zero goals against, Win

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 17/21 Saves, Three goals against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts travel to Guelph for the second night of a back-to-back this weekend, facing the Storm on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

