Rangers Fall 4-0 to Greyhounds
Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - After a scoreless first period, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds scored three goals in five minutes to take a 3-0 lead in the middle frame, with two scored on the same shift by Chase Reid. Reid finished the game with three points earning him first star of the game honours. The Rangers came out flying in the third period, hitting multiple posts; but were ultimately shut out by Landon Miller in his 21 save shutout effort. The Greyhounds added an empty net goal with three minutes left in the third to take a 4-0 lead which ended up being the games final score.
Attendance: 6,876
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
Second Period
SOO 1 - KIT 0 - GWG
8:41 Chase Reid (8) - Marco Mignosa
SOO 2 - KIT 0
9:32 Chase Reid (9) - Travis Hayes
SOO 3 - KIT 0
13:55 Jordan Charron (17) - Chase Reid, Christopher Brown
Third Period
SOO 4 - KIT 0 - ENG
16:06 Marco Mignosa (10) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SOO 21 - KIT 18
Power play: SOO 0/5 - KIT 0/1
FO%: SOO 50% - KIT 50%
The Starting Goalies:
Landon Miller (SOO) - 18/18 Saves, Zero goals against, Win
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 17/21 Saves, Three goals against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts travel to Guelph for the second night of a back-to-back this weekend, facing the Storm on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers left wing Matthew Hlacar
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Aspinall & Lombardi Lift Firebirds Past Bulldogs In OT - Brantford Bulldogs
- Aspinall & Lombardi Lift Firebirds Past Bulldogs in OT - Brantford Bulldogs
- Andrew Kuzma Leads Frontenacs in Comeback Win - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm Top Spitfires, 8-5 - Guelph Storm
- Tough Third Period Leaves Attack at a Loss 5-2 with London Knights - Owen Sound Attack
- Firebirds Drop Bulldogs in OT, 3-2, for Fifth Straight Win - Flint Firebirds
- Rangers Fall 4-0 to Greyhounds - Kitchener Rangers
- Frasca and Edwards Score Twice, Dec Scores in Fourth-Straight as Otters Earn Victory in Sudbury - Erie Otters
- Tate Collins Commits to the Colts - Barrie Colts
- Attack Look for Revenge as They Travel to London and Flint - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Set to Battle IceDogs in Return to Slush Puppie Place - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Host Greyhounds on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Head to Brampton to Take on Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day - November 14 - WSR at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Bowman Makes his NHL Debut with the Vegas Golden Knights - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 20, Firebirds at Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Deliver Hard-Fought Effort on Charity Night - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.