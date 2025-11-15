Andrew Kuzma Leads Frontenacs in Comeback Win
Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
It was the first time in 12 days that the Frontenacs stepped onto the ice at Slush Puppie Place, their opponent? The Niagara IceDogs made their way to Kingston as the Frontenacs celebrated 'Salute the Troops' night.
Jacob Battaglia gave the fans something to cheer about early. Three minutes into the game, the Frontenacs captain gave his team an early one-goal lead. The Solo effort would be good for Battglia's ninth goal of the season. Gavin Betts would get the start for Kingston on Friday night. He was great in period number one, stopping all nine shots he faced. 1-0, the Frontenacs led after 20 minutes.
In both the second and third periods, each team would score one goal. Vann Williamson would tie the game at two with 0.3 seconds left in the middle frame. After the IceDogs retook the lead in the third period, Kieren Dervin would find the back of the net shorthanded with just under five minutes left in the game. 3-3, the score after regulation.
In their first game back at Slush Puppie Place since November 2, the Frontenacs would skate away with a victory. In overtime, Andrew Kuzma would blast his sixth goal of the year past Vladislav Yermolenko and grab the extra point for Kingston.
The Frontenacs now turn their attention to Sunday, when they play host to the Sarnia Sting.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Aspinall & Lombardi Lift Firebirds Past Bulldogs In OT - Brantford Bulldogs
- Aspinall & Lombardi Lift Firebirds Past Bulldogs in OT - Brantford Bulldogs
- Andrew Kuzma Leads Frontenacs in Comeback Win - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm Top Spitfires, 8-5 - Guelph Storm
- Tough Third Period Leaves Attack at a Loss 5-2 with London Knights - Owen Sound Attack
- Firebirds Drop Bulldogs in OT, 3-2, for Fifth Straight Win - Flint Firebirds
- Rangers Fall 4-0 to Greyhounds - Kitchener Rangers
- Frasca and Edwards Score Twice, Dec Scores in Fourth-Straight as Otters Earn Victory in Sudbury - Erie Otters
- Tate Collins Commits to the Colts - Barrie Colts
- Attack Look for Revenge as They Travel to London and Flint - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Set to Battle IceDogs in Return to Slush Puppie Place - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Host Greyhounds on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Head to Brampton to Take on Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day - November 14 - WSR at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Bowman Makes his NHL Debut with the Vegas Golden Knights - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 20, Firebirds at Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Deliver Hard-Fought Effort on Charity Night - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Andrew Kuzma Leads Frontenacs in Comeback Win
- Frontenacs Set to Battle IceDogs in Return to Slush Puppie Place
- Frontenacs Autograph Signings at All Three Canadian Tire Locations
- Frontenacs Fall Short in Ottawa Wednesday Morning
- First School Day Matchup of the Year for the Frontenacs Goes Down this Morning in Ottawa