Andrew Kuzma Leads Frontenacs in Comeback Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It was the first time in 12 days that the Frontenacs stepped onto the ice at Slush Puppie Place, their opponent? The Niagara IceDogs made their way to Kingston as the Frontenacs celebrated 'Salute the Troops' night.

Jacob Battaglia gave the fans something to cheer about early. Three minutes into the game, the Frontenacs captain gave his team an early one-goal lead. The Solo effort would be good for Battglia's ninth goal of the season. Gavin Betts would get the start for Kingston on Friday night. He was great in period number one, stopping all nine shots he faced. 1-0, the Frontenacs led after 20 minutes.

In both the second and third periods, each team would score one goal. Vann Williamson would tie the game at two with 0.3 seconds left in the middle frame. After the IceDogs retook the lead in the third period, Kieren Dervin would find the back of the net shorthanded with just under five minutes left in the game. 3-3, the score after regulation.

In their first game back at Slush Puppie Place since November 2, the Frontenacs would skate away with a victory. In overtime, Andrew Kuzma would blast his sixth goal of the year past Vladislav Yermolenko and grab the extra point for Kingston.

The Frontenacs now turn their attention to Sunday, when they play host to the Sarnia Sting.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

