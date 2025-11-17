Fronts Surge in 5-2 Win over Sting

It was the first and only time of the 2025-26 season that the Frontenacs would play host to the Sarnia Sting on Sunday afternoon.

It was exactly the start head coach Troy Mann and the Frontenacs were looking for. In the first five minutes of the period, Tomas Pobezal and Tyler Hopkins would each find the back of the net. Pobezal would tap home his fourth goal of the season courtesy of Nolan Snyder and Andrew Kuzma, while Hopkins made a beautiful solo effort for his eighth goal of the year. Matt Minchak would make his third start in four games. He was excellent in the first frame, making 10 stops. 2-0, Frontenacs heading into the second.

In the middle frame, each side would put one goal on the board. Andrew Kuzma, who scored the game-winner Friday night against Niagara, would score from the exact same spot Sunday. The one-timer from the top of the circles would be good for Kuzma's seventh of the season. At the other end, Jordan Bax would finally solve Minchak for his seventh of the season. 3-1, Kingston after 40 minutes.

The Frontenacs won all three periods on Sunday. Jacob Battaglia would extend the Kingston lead to three late in period number three; the goal would be good for the captains' 10 of the season. Sarnia would scratch one back before Riley Clark would score his first goal of the season on a yawning cage. Frontenacs sweep the weekend; final score on Sunday: Kingston, 5; Sarnia, 2.

The Frontenacs now turn their attention to Wednesday morning for their annual school day game against the Ottawa 67's. After that, they host the Peterborough Petes on November 21 at Slush Puppie Place.







