Erliden Makes 38 Saves as Otters Drop Road Trip Finale in Oshawa

Published on November 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, Ontario - The Otters would conclude their road trip Sunday as they would pay a visit to the Oshawa Generals for the one and only time this season. Coming off of a big win on Friday in Sudbury, the Otters would look to make it a streak and take plenty of momentum with them into a big home weekend coming up.

The matchup between Erie and Oshawa got off to a slow start, both teams struggling to manufacture chance for the bulk of the period. The Generals were able to pick things up after the midway point, though their advances would be no match for the Otters defense and Noah Erliden, who was putting up an exceptional performance in the crease. Erliden saved all 12 shots on net in the opening twenty of the game, stopping game changing attacks made by Oshawa on the power play to keep the game scoreless going into the second period. Both teams yet to get on the board, the two teams would go into the break hungry to get on the scoresheet. Shots on goal would favor Oshawa 12-10.

Picking up the pace, both teams came out with a bit more fire in the middle period. Erliden continued his impressive performance in net, the Generals attack coming at the Otters defense with pace. The first 16 minutes of the period were a similar story, neither teams being able to strike luck in their attacking zone. Finally, with four minutes remaining, Oshawa's Harrison Franssen (7) was able to convert on the Generals 23rd shot of the afternoon, putting the game at 1-0. The Otters saw two power play opportunities, though struggled to make anything of the four minutes they had on the strong side of the deficit. Erie would lose one of their top players as Brett Hammond would be assessed a five-minute major for boarding, putting the Otters on the kill for the remainder of the second and for the first 3:46 of the third. This score would hold for the remainder of the period, taking the Otters into the final period a goal down and due for a dog fight. In the 1-0 lead for Oshawa, the Generals lead in shots over the Otters 27-19.

Erie would begin the period on the penalty kill and able to kill off both the major penalty to Hammond and a minor penalty on top of it. The Otters drive did not drop off even throughout a tough final period. Clearly demonstrating a strength in their team culture, the Otters will to work and keep working was quite apparent in this last period of their weekend away. Erie continued to drive up the ice and set themselves up for goal scoring opportunities. Oshawa was meeting their spark, curating plenty of opportunity of their own that Erie's defense put a stop to time after time. In the tail end of the period, the Generals adjusted their playing style, looking to play more defensively to hold the lead. Tactically, this would work in Oshawa's favor as the Generals would take the win at home, 1-0. Final shots would favor the Generals 39-27.

