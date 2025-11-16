Generals Host Otters for Toy Story Day

Published on November 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals close out a busy week of hockey as they welcome in the Erie Otters for an afternoon matchup.

The Gens enter their fifth contest in the last nine days and will once again try to end a long winless drought after being shut down by the Steelheads in Brampton Friday night.

After winning their first playoff series in eight years last season, Erie has found themselves in a similar situation as Oshawa, losing lots of talents like Malcolm Spence, who went to the NCAA, and Matthew Schaefer, who was selected first overall by the New York Islanders.

The Otters have also begun a slight retool and are also hungry for wins. They defeated the Sudbury Wolves Friday night and wrap up a three-game road trip this afternoon with their lone visit to Oshawa on the year.

Recent history between the two has gone the Gens way as they have taken the previous six matchups against Erie going back three years, including two one-goal victories late last season.

Oshawa will continue to monitor the status of Brooks Rogowski after he missed the last two games with a lingering injury sustained last week against Owen Sound.

Lucas Moore has had quite the week on the blueline for the Generals and hopes to contribute more offensively after scoring in back-to-back games. In his final OHL season, the veteran defenseman of 252 games has been through it all in his previous experiences with the Brantford Bulldogs, where he played a key part in their past playoff runs with his physical abilities.

Rookie Alex Misiak is one of the players Erie hopes to make an impact for the future. Coming from Slovakia as the Otters' first round Import selection, Misiak is a winger with both skillset and playmaking abilities, drawing defenders toward him and finding his targets in open ice. He is also the younger brother of former Otter, Martin Misiak.

Both teams do battle at a special start time of 2:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







