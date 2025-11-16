Knights Win Afternoon Matchup Vs Greyhounds In A Shootout

Published on November 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault St. Marie opened the scoring, as forward Noah Laus struck off the rush late in the frame to give the Greyhounds the 1-0 lead after the opening frame.

London responded in the second, with Mikhail Zakharov tallying his first career OHL goal, before a powerplay marker from Marco Mignosa put Sault St. Marie back in front.

Braidy Wassilyn answered back for London with a powerplay goal of his own, tying the game at 2-2.

The third period & overtime failed to see any scoring, sending the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Sam O'Reilly struck for London, followed by Knights goaltender Sebastian Gatto stopping Christopher Brown.

The second round saw Ben Wilmott score for London, and Greyhounds captain Brady Martin hit the post, ending the shootout and giving the Knights the 3-2 victory.

The Knights are set to head on a 3 game road trip, kicking off with a matchup with the North Bay Battalion Thursday evening.







