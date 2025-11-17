Zhilkin Scores Four to Secure a Point in Shootout Loss to North Bay

Published on November 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit left wing Dimian Zhilkin

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Tom Martineau) Saginaw Spirit left wing Dimian Zhilkin(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Tom Martineau)

North Bay, Ont. - The Spirit finished out a three-game Central Division road trip in a high-action matchup against the North Bay Battalion. Saginaw put up a resounding comeback effort thanks to a four-goal night for Dima Zhilkin, but fell 6-5 in the shootout.

It was an action-packed first period between the Spirit and the Battalion. Ihnat Pazii opened up scoring two minutes into the game by winning a puck in the Spirit's offensive zone and using his speed to take the puck down the ice, through defensemen, and past Shurygin.

Shortly after, a Hayden Barch and Shamar Moses scrap led to unsportsmanlike penalties for both and resulted in 4v4 hockey to open up the ice. Lirim Amidovski showed his speed, stickhandling through skaters and past Shurygin.

Later in the period, another rush for the Battalion, Ethan Procyszyn's shot was saved by Stepan Shurygin, but Nick Wellenreiter was there to stuff in the rebound opportunity for a 3-0 lead.

A minute later, the Spirit found an answer. Back in his own zone, Nikita Klepov gathered the puck and sent the puck to Sebastian Gervais for a blueline breakaway to put the puck behind Mike McIvor and put the Spirit on the board. Gervais extended his scoring streak to three games, with a point in every game over the weekend as the Spirit made it a 3-1 game.

The action wasn't over in the final minutes. The Battalion entered with speed once again. Nick Wellinreiter set up Ethan Procyszyn in the slot and buried the puck past Shurygin on a one-timer. The North Bay top line of Wellenreiter, Procyszyn, and Lirim Amidovski had a combined six points in the first period alone.

In the final minute, back-to-back penalties on Procyszyn and Bronson Ride gave the Spirit crucial time on the man advantage to start the second period.

After 1: SAG 1 - NB 4 (Total Shots: 6 - 17)

Saginaw wasted no time on the man advantage to start the second frame. Seventeen seconds into the period, Gervais set up just below the goal line and fed Zhilkin to make it a two-goal game.

The power play remained important on either end. Josh Glavin was called for cross-checking and gave the Battalion a chance on the man advantage. They answered right back with an Evgeny Dubrovtsev shot from a distance to make it a 5-2 game.

Another penalty on the Spirit halfway through the period did not stop their fight. Glavin connected with Gervais in the neutral zone, who used his speed to feed Zhilkin in front of the net for a shorthanded goal.

After 2: SAG 3 - NB 5 (2nd period shots: 9 - 12 Total shots: 15 - 29)

Zhilkin continued to apply pressure in the final frame with the Spirit down two goals. A minute into action, James Guo fired a shot from the top of the zone, and Zhilkin was there to tip it in for his second hat trick of the season.

Shurygin made strong saves throughout the period to keep the pressure from the Battalion away. The ice was tilted in the Spirit's favor, and there was no slowing them down. Six minutes to go and a strong forecheck set Saginaw up for a high-quality opportunity. Jacob Cloutier connected with Graydon Jones on a strong pass, and Jones found Zhilkin to tie the game up at 5-5. Zhilkin and Gervais are the only Spirit players with points in all three games of the road trip. They combined for seven points in the game and eleven total on the weekend.

Shurygin made multiple crucial saves as time wound down to keep the Battalion away, and in a game that was once 4-1, the Spirit's resounding effort sent the game to overtime.

After 3: SAG 5 - NB 5 (3rd period shots 8 - 8, Total shots 23 - 37)

Back-and-forth action in overtime resulted in some great saves from both Shurygin and McIvor, and no one could get the puck past them to send the game to the shootout.

Zhilkin, Gervais, and Klepov were all turned down by McIvor, while Lirim Amidovski secured the shootout win for North Bay.

Final: SAG 5 - NB 6 (OT shots 2 - 2, Total shots 25 - 39)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 NB 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (34 saves, 39 shots) NB: Mike McIvor (20 saves, 25 shots)

The Spirit return to action on Friday, November 21st, where they will remain on the road to face off against the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm.

