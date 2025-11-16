Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at North Bay Battalion

November 16, 2025

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (7-9-3-2) wrap up a three-game road trip on Sunday, November 15th, against the North Bay Battalion (10-9-1-0) at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 3:00 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

Despite another outstanding performance from Stepan Shurygin, the Spirit fell to the Sudbury Wolves 2-1 on Saturday night. The first two periods were battles between the goaltenders, leaving the game tied at 0-0 going into the final frame. Sebastien Gervais scored the first goal of the game on a power play, but two unanswered goals from the Wolves in the final 1:34 gave Sudbury the win.

Nolan Laird's second multi-point performance of the season propelled the Battalion to a 4-2 win over the Erie Otters on Thursday night. Jax Pereira, Ryder Carey, and Ethan Procyszyn also scored in the Battalion's win. Shamar Moses, who has the primary assist on Pereria's goal, also extended his scoring streak, with seven points in the last six games. Goaltender Jack Lisson stopped 20 of 22 shots in his fourth win of the year.

This Season:

This game marks the second and final meeting between the Spirit and the Battalion in the regular season. Last weekend, the Battalion took a 7-1 win at the Dow Center. Nikita Klepov scored the opening goal of the game before seven unanswered North Bay goals. Saginaw's last visit to Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens was an 8-3 win back on March 2nd in which Kaleb Papineau made 27 saves.

Players to Watch:

Stepan Shurygin has been a highlight of this Spirit road trip, with 38 saves in back-to-back games. His one-goal-against performance against Barrie on Thursday was the lowest of his OHL career so far. Through the first two games of this weekend, Shurygin has stopped 76 of 79 shots for a .962 SV%.

Sebastien Gervais has also had a successful road trip with a point in each game. Gervais had a secondary assist on Thursday night against Barrie, making a crucial play to help his team score the first of the night. He scored the Spirit's lone goal on the power play against the Wolves for his fourth goal of the season on Saturday night. Gervais and Dima Zhilkin (2A) are the only Spirit players with points in the first two games of the weekend.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Cam Warren returned to the Battalion lineup earlier in the week, after missing five games to play with Team Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge. Warren left the challenge not only with a gold medal, but also with four goals and three assists, second among OHL players at the six-team tournament in scoring. The sixth overall pick in this year's OHL Priority Selection has 11 points (3G-8A) in 15 games this season with the Battalion.

Nolan Laird is coming off a multi-point game against Erie on a five-game scoring streak. On his streak, Laird has amassed two goals and four assists, one of those goals coming in the team's last meeting against Saginaw. Laird has scored three goals and eight assists for 11 points on the season.

North Bay's NHL Drafted Players: Ethan Procyszyn (ANA), Shamar Moses (FLA), Lirim Amidovski (MIN)







