Generals Drop Low-Scoring Game to Steelheads

Published on November 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals ended their short road stint with a 3-1 loss to the Brampton Steelheads in a rematch of last year's first round series.

Early on, it would be the Steelheads flying out of the gate with plenty of time spent in the Oshawa end, but Jaden Cholette's terrific play between the pipes weathered the storm to keep it scoreless early.

Brampton would, however, strike for the opening goal late in the first thanks to Keaton Ardagh, who went to the net with Joshua Avery, took a pass from the slot and barely slid it past Cholette on the backhand. It was the fourth on the year for the rookie Ardagh.

Down a goal heading into the second, Oshawa would concede another quick one just 42 seconds into the period after some trouble getting a hold of the puck.

Gabriel Chiarot was able to find it between bodies in front of the Generals' net and he snuck it through Cholette to make it a two-goal Brampton lead.

Throughout the second period, the Generals would continue to be hemmed in their own zone but showed pushback in the final few minutes trying to get one back. Zach Bowen stood strong for his team to keep the Steelheads up by two going to the third.

Oshawa would need a big effort to get the game tied in the final 20, but thanks in part to a tight Brampton defense the Generals could not muster many scoring chances, much like the first two periods.

Eventually, the Steelheads would go up three moments after their third power play of the night with Ardagh one-timing it past Cholette's glove from the near circle for his second of the game.

While Lucas Moore spoiled the shutout by burying his second goal in as many games on a late five-on-three power play, it would not be enough for the Generals to mount a comeback.

Over-ager, and former Petes' netminder, Zach Bowen stopped 17 of Oshawa's 18 shots, but the Generals had a rough night in terms of puck possession overall as Brampton kept holding them in their own zone for the majority of the contest.

Despite being credited with the loss, Jaden Cholette still made 39 saves to try and keep Oshawa in it. Cholette came into tonight with the third-most saves in the OHL, and is now up to 502 pucks stopped after tonight.

The Gens return home to the TCC Sunday in hopes of snapping their long winless skid, hosting the Erie Otters on Toy Story Day with a special start time of 2:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

BRAM 1st Goal: Keaton Ardagh (4) from Joshua Avery and Matej Stankoven at 17:17

2nd Period Scoring:

BRAM 2nd Goal: Gabriel Chiarot (8) from Mason Zebeski at 0:42

3rd Period Scoring:

BRAM 3rd Goal (PP): Keaton Ardagh (5) from Joshua Avery and Zach Nyman at 12:18

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Lucas Moore (4) from Owen Griffin and Haoxi Wang at 19:21

OSH Power Play: 1/3

BRAM Power Play: 0/3

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 39 saves on 42 shots

Zach Bowen (BRAM): 17 saves on 18 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.