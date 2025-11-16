Frontenacs Ready to Faceoff with Sting for the First Time this Year

Published on November 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON -It's the final of a three-game week for the Kingston Frontenacs, as they play host to the Sarnia Sting for the only time this season.

The Frontenacs step on the ice Sunday, winning the last time out. They beat the Niagara IceDogs in overtime Friday night as Andrew Kuzma blasted home his sixth goal of the season to give the Fronts a 4-3 win in the extra frame. Kuzma led the Frontenacs in what was one of their best offensive outputs since the calendar flipped to November. Jacob Battaglia, Kieren Dervin, and Vann Williamson all found the back of the net Friday night as well.

The Sting sit ninth in the Western Conference standings. Sarnia wraps up their Eastern Ontario road trip at Slush Puppie Place on Sunday afternoon. The Sting come into Kingston 0-2 on the road trip, having lost to Peterborough on Thursday night and Ottawa on Friday; and most notably relieved head coach Alan Letang of his duties on Saturday night.

While these two teams only see each other twice a year, the matchup heavily favours the Frontenacs if you're going off recent history. Kingston beat Sarnia twice last year and has a 5-1 record in the last six meetings between these two teams.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Matthew Henderson (#77)

The Frontenacs rookie defencemen has been fantastic to start his first year in the OHL. Slowly gaining more ice time, the smooth-skating, puck-moving d-man is still on the hunt for his first career goal. Henderson has been getting more looks on the power play. Watch for him to put a few pucks on net Sunday to try and sneak a few past the Sarnia goaltending.

Sarnia - Ben Pickell (#12)

The return Frontenacs fans have been waiting for, overager Ben Pickell makes his return to Slush Puppie Place Sunday afternoon after being traded to the Sting earlier in the season. Pickell has been great for Sarnia, with seven goals and 13 points to start the year. Watch for the former Frontenac fan favorite to be motivated Sunday afternoon.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.