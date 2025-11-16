Cholette Earns First OHL Shutout, Generals End Losing Streak

Published on November 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals got back in the win column Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over the Erie Otters in their Toy Story-themed game.

In a contest where both teams were in search of much-needed victories, the Generals came out flying with a fast-paced start. However, despite dominating most of the opening period and getting two early power plays, Oshawa was unable to capitalize.

This game would go to the second period scoreless, and the two teams went back-and-forth attempting to get the opening goal. Oshawa would come up with two key penalty kills thanks to some more excellent saves from Jaden Cholette.

After getting plenty of good looks in the second, the Generals finally broke through within the final five minutes of the period thanks to Harrison Franssen, who cut in from the near side, drove the net and jammed it through Noah Erliden.

Franssen's seventh goal on the year gave Oshawa the all-important first goal and only tally of the night. The Gens would take a long five-minute man-advantage into the final period holding the lead.

Oshawa would not get one on the major penalty, nor would they on a separate power play to follow up. As the final 20 minutes went by, the Generals would continue to pile up shots while protecting their slim one-goal advantage.

Down to the final moments, the Otters made their push to try and get the game tied, but terrific defending from the Gens thwarted their efforts. Making 27 saves on the afternoon, Jaden Cholette earned his first shutout in the OHL.

On the back of a terrific effort, Oshawa earned a hard-fought victory to snap their eight-game winless streak, forechecking constantly throughout the contest and generating many chances.

The Gens finished with 39 shots directed at Noah Erliden, who was outstanding in his own right, but Jaden Cholette and the defensive play was the difference this afternoon.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Harrison Franssen (7) from Brady Blaseg and Colin Feeley at 15:46

3rd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

ERE Power Play: 0/2

OSH Power Play: 0/4

Noah Erliden (ERE): 38 saves on 39 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 27 saves on 27 shots







