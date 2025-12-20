Knights Defeat Generals 5-3

Published on December 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The opening frame saw Oshawa take the lead early, with goals from forwards Harrison Franssen and Owen Griffin giving the Generals a two goal cushion.

Brody Cook would deliver an answer before the end of the first, as he scored his second of the season off a centering feed from Kaeden Hawkins, cutting the deficit in half.

The period saw plenty of back and forth, with nothing to show for it on the score sheet until Braidy Wassilyn blew past the Generals defence and scored on the breakaway to tie the game going into the final frame.

London would jump out to its first lead of the game off a tally from Knight's leading scorer Ben Wilmott, before Kaeden Hawkins would score London's 4th unanswered goal to double the lead.

The Generals responded just seconds later however, with Owen Griffin netting his second goal of the game.

Oshawa continued to press in search of a tying goal, but Jared Wooley would grab an insurance marker for London, securing the 5-3 victory.

The Knights are back in action Saturday when they face off against the Barrie Colts at Sadlon Arena at 7:30 pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

