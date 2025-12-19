Generals and Knights Faceoff in OHL Finals Rematch

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road for a two-game stretch before the holiday break. First up: a stop in London for a rematch with the Knights in what is the first of two meetings this season between the OHL finalists in the last two years.

The Generals made two consecutive runs to the final in the 2024 and 2025 seasons with their drive and gritty, physical play, but London ended their championship hopes both times - each in convincing fashion thanks in part to their high-powered offense taking games over.

On the heels of a deadly forward core and the ability to shut down the opposition's top players, the Knights have been Western Conference champions for the past three years, back-to-back OHL champions, and finally broke through last season, winning the Memorial Cup in Rimouski.

Since the end of last season, both squads saw their top players go on to the professional level. Beckett Sennecke and Calum Ritchie are a couple of Generals from last year's team that have had success at the NHL level, as have Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson for London.

Oshawa has taken a rebuilding approach since seeing their top players go on to the next stage in their careers. The Knights, however, remain a competitive group - led by returning players like Sam O'Reilly, Evan Van Gorp and Jared Woolley to name a few.

With the last two final defeats to London sticking with some of Oshawa's returning players like Owen Griffin and Harrison Franssen, the Gens come into tonight not only looking to snap their three-game skid but avenge those losses to the Knights.

Despite returning to Canada Life Place where their 2025 season ended, the Generals have won their last three regular season visits to that building, each by two-goal margins.

Action picks up at 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







