Generals Drop 2026 Season Finale to Petes

Published on March 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to finish their season on a high note, but their archrival Peterborough Petes had other plans as they handed them a 7-3 defeat in both clubs' season finales.

Tonight, the Generals honored Overagers that skated in their final OHL games, celebrating the careers of Lucas Moore, Luke Posthumus, and Matthew Wang before and throughout the game.

Just 18 seconds in, Onni Kalto picked up right where he left off last game with a breakaway goal to open it up for Oshawa, but Peterborough got it back just under two minutes later with Brandt Rooyakkers netting his first OHL goal on his first shot in his first game.

Soon after that, the Petes would take a multi-goal lead with two quick ones after Brennan Faulkner finished Matthew Perreault's rebound shot and Leon Kolarik stashed home a loose puck in the crease.

Peterborough's lead would grow even more after Calum Hartnell snapped one home from the near side, ending Gravelle's night after the Petes struck four times in 4:40.

Jaden Cholette took over as the Generals found themselves down by three early, but the Petes would add to their lead after Matthew Perreault's wrister from the point made it through traffic and in.

A five-goal first for Peterborough saw them in command entering the second, but Oshawa showed some fight attempting to chip away at the deficit. Despite their efforts, the Generals were not able to break through in the middle frame.

Oshawa started the final 20 with a quick tally from Rowen Sang in front of the goal, but Kieron Walton responded with a power play marker off a quick shot from the goal line for his 40th of the season.

Harrison Franssen would backhand one home late for Oshawa's third, but Faulkner would net his second of the night just as quick and the Petes would shut it down for their 40th win on the season on the heels of five unanswered in the first.

The Petes wrap up their season on the right foot, finishing with a 40-24-1-3 record, including five wins in their eight games against Oshawa. Peterborough heads back home to begin their first-round matchup with the North Bay Battalion next week.

For the Generals, they finish their season with a 19-45-3-1 record and will not partake in the postseason for the first time since the 2009/10 season. Oshawa will await results from the OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery on April 1st to determine their drafting position.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (21) from Leo Laschon and Isaac Gravelle at 0:18

PBO 1st Goal: Brandt Rooyakkers (1) from Calum Hartnell and Brett Hammond at 2:13

PBO 2nd Goal: Brennan Faulkner (28) from Matthew Perreault and Aiden Young at 4:28

PBO 3rd Goal: Leon Kolarik (19) from Gerry DiCunzolo and Carson Cameron at 6:12

PBO 4th Goal: Calum Hartnell (3) from Kieron Walton and Adam Levac at 6:53

PBO 5th Goal: Matthew Perreault (5) from Brandt Rooyakkers and Brett Hammond at 12:34

2nd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Rowen Sang (5) from Leo Laschon at 3:33

PBO 6th Goal (PP): Kieron Walton (40) from Matthew Perreault and Aiden Young at 8:11

OSH 3rd Goal: Harrison Franssen (24) from Brooks Rogowski and Lucas Moore at 17:05

PBO 7th Goal: Brennan Faulkner (29) from Aiden Young and Luis Sturgeon at 17:26

PBO Power Play: 1/5

OSH Power Play: 0/2

Masen Johnston (PBO): 30 saves on 33 shots

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 5 saves on 9 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 29 saves on 32 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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